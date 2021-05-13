PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.86

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.25. PetVivo shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

