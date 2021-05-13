Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

