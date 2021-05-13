Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

