Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

IIVI opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -549.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

