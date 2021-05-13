Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

