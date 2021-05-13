Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

