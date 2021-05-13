Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $351.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $238.58 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

