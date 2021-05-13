Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Niall O’donnell bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last three months.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

