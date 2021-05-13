Piper Sandler Cuts Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target to $4.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.