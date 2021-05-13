Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,095. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

