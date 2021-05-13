Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

