Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 18.6% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $5.11 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00014274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.53 or 0.00607817 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00190779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00282539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004539 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,276,144 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

