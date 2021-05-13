Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 83,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

