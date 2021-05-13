Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81. Playtika has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.