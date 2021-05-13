Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

PLTK opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,046,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.