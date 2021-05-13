Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.19. 43,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,563,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $381,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.