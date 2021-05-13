Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $893.55 Million

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report sales of $893.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.40 million to $897.36 million. Plexus posted sales of $857.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 262,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,107. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

