Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,237,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,415,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $18,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 65.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 16.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

