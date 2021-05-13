Pluton (PLU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $993,085.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $15.20 or 0.00030896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $993,085.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

