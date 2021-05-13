Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $19.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

