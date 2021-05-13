Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.24. 2,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,283. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

