Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,088. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.