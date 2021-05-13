Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $377.83. The company had a trading volume of 202,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.09 and its 200 day moving average is $351.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

