Poplar Forest Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,217 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for about 3.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Newell Brands worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,114,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 11,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

