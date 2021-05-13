Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Post were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

