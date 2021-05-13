Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

