Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.05 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
