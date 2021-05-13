PPL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,094 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the typical volume of 362 put options.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,943,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

