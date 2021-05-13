Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%.

Predictive Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

