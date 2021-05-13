Primas (PST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00649574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.