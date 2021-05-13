Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

