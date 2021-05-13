Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

