Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $727.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

