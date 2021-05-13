Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.