Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.