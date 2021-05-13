Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

