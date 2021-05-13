Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

