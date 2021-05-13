Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

