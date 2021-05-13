Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 842 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $227.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

