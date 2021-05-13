Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. Progyny has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 435.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

