Prometeus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.73 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $24.23 or 0.00049653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $398.51 million and $18.73 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01031573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00111562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

