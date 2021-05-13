ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $90.25. 808,015 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.