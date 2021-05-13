Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

