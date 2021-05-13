Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is $0.37. Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,123. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

