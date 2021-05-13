Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,736. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $886.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

