Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.65

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 188415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

