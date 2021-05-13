Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $269.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

