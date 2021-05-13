Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSTG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.