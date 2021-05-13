Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Reduced by Truist Securiti

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEL. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16).

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

