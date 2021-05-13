Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Raised by Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

