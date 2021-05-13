Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Freehold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

Shares of FRU opened at C$8.93 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.19 and a 12-month high of C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

